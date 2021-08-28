LSV Asset Management Buys Shares of 540,253 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 540,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,872,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total value of $1,135,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,366,555.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,960. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concentrix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Shares of CNXC opened at $170.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.82. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $171.91.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

