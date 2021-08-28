LSV Asset Management Has $102.01 Million Stock Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,948,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,440 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.89% of Triton International worth $102,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triton International during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Triton International during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the first quarter worth $77,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 341.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Triton International alerts:

TRTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $94,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TRTN opened at $56.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Triton International Limited has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $369.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.43 million. Triton International had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.