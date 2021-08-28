LSV Asset Management Increases Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.64% of UGI worth $61,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NYSE UGI opened at $46.47 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.48.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,946,242.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

