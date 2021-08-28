LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $54,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 579.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWM opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

