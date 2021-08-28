LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,151,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $69,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $773,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,554 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $237,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,714 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $161,644,000 after purchasing an additional 52,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,047,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,955 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $99,381,000 after purchasing an additional 176,877 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.84. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

In other news, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

