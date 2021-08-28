LSV Asset Management Sells 60,100 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,132,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $96,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,424,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $122,626,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

