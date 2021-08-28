Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 10,000 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 8,500 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $45,390.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $26,900.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $26,600.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 8,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $43,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $82,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $5.44 on Friday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $83.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifeway Foods stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Lifeway Foods at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

