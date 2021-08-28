MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 972,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,463 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 6.5% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $76,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.70. 24,935,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,470,088. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

