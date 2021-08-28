MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,924,000 after buying an additional 10,313,342 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,055,000 after buying an additional 738,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,498.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,190,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,407,000 after buying an additional 2,129,425 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,010,000 after buying an additional 722,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust now owns 2,142,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,880,000 after buying an additional 750,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,517,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,939. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $104.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.69.

