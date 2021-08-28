MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,202 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PREF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,220,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after acquiring an additional 654,894 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 284,051 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,916,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,333,000.

Shares of BATS:PREF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.81. 71,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $98.13 and a 1-year high of $101.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.72.

