MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $18,961,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.30. 6,010,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,280,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

