Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Short Interest Update

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLGF remained flat at $$24.50 during trading on Friday. Malaga Financial has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Malaga Financial alerts:

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter.

Malaga Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal, checking, savings, business, savings and money market, and business banking checking accounts; certificates of deposit; business loans; and business banking and lending services.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Malaga Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malaga Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.