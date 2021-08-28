MANTRA DAO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $29.72 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $82.11 million and approximately $29.72 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00052765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00052562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.56 or 0.00753387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00100663 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 356,877,016 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

