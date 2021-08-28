MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stake Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,701,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $484.77 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $468.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,902 shares of company stock worth $13,552,088 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

