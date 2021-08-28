MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Up 6.1%

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) shot up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.32. 25,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 495,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Several brokerages have commented on MKTW. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Get MarketWise alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,988,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in MarketWise by 2,198.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,921 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,139,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarketWise by 3,010.0% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,021,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.