Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Peel Hunt started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target for the company. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 182.40 ($2.38).

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 178.45 ($2.33) on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 181.20 ($2.37). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.67.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

