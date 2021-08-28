Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MAKSY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

