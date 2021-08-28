Markston International LLC Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Markston International LLC decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 93.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,837 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 79,805 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in eBay by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $222,990,000 after purchasing an additional 455,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of eBay by 117.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 9.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,629 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of eBay by 28.6% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,170 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

In related news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,887 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.41. 5,037,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567,699. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $76.58. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.