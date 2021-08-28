Markston International LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Markston International LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,152 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 279,206 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 3.4% of Markston International LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Comcast by 16.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.40. 13,088,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,328,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.