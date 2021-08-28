Markston International LLC Sells 54,150 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Markston International LLC decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 96.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,150 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in MetLife by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, upped their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.77. 4,207,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,097,853. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

