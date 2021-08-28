Markston International LLC Sells 59,845 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Markston International LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 81.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,845 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.2% of Markston International LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 162.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,520 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in PepsiCo by 731.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,227 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in PepsiCo by 80.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.94. 4,114,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,052,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

