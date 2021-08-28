Markston International LLC Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Markston International LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,911 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

MRK traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,000,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,280,686. The company has a market capitalization of $193.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

