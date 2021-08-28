Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.38.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $61.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.54. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,494,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 66.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,786 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 67.7% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

