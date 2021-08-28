Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.54. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

