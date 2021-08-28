Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Marvell Technology also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.35-0.41 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of MRVL traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.34. 14,763,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,929,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.54. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

