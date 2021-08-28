Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Get Matthews International alerts:

Shares of Matthews International stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $35.75. 88,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,912. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Matthews International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Matthews International by 84.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after buying an additional 123,467 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Matthews International by 88,777.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Matthews International by 81.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Matthews International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 168,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matthews International (MATW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.