Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Maverix Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Maverix Metals to earn $0.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Shares of MMX stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $695.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.09. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maverix Metals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Maverix Metals were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

