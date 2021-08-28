Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.64.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,139.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

