MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Head-To-Head Analysis

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MedAvail and HealthWarehouse.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84% HealthWarehouse.com 3.09% -16.40% 14.86%

MedAvail has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthWarehouse.com has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MedAvail and HealthWarehouse.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50 HealthWarehouse.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

MedAvail presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 353.07%. Given MedAvail’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MedAvail is more favorable than HealthWarehouse.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MedAvail and HealthWarehouse.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedAvail $13.97 million 7.24 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.81 HealthWarehouse.com $17.18 million 0.46 $640,000.00 N/A N/A

HealthWarehouse.com has higher revenue and earnings than MedAvail.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.3% of MedAvail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HealthWarehouse.com beats MedAvail on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. is an online pharmacy, which engages in the sale and delivery of prescriptions focusing on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. It offers prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Florence, KY.

