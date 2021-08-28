Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Update

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the July 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MFCSF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.48. 2,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,594. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23. Medical Facilities has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $7.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFCSF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from $7.75 to $9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

