MediShares 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $231,810.00 (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. MediShares has a total market cap of $10.92 million and approximately $231,810.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MediShares has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

