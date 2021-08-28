Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.60

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Meggitt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEGGY)

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.