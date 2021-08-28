Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys New Holdings in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000.

Separately, Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WILC opened at $21.91 on Friday. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from G. Willi-Food International’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 6.19%.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

