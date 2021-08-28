Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $51.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

