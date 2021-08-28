Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180,978 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

NYSE:ICE opened at $118.41 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $122.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.