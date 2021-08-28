Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 42,895 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,895 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 88.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after buying an additional 118,871 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,215,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 140,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 71.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after purchasing an additional 130,364 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

BATS:ITB opened at $73.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.19. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.