Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 190,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 292,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $1,798,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $43.18 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.74.

