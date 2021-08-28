Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,502 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

J opened at $136.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.44. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.15 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

