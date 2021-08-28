Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $11.59 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.72.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $773.97 million, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.92.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

