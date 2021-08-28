Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Lifted by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.0% during the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. 6,010,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,280,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

