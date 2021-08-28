Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Stake Increased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter worth approximately $33,254,000. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 1st quarter valued at $20,475,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter worth $19,642,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,467,000 after acquiring an additional 193,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Mercury General by 684.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 173,160 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

MCY stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.45. The stock had a trading volume of 136,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,412. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.