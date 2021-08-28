Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Set at $38.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been given a $38.00 price objective by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEOH. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 2.25. Methanex has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 527.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.