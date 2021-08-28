M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MGPUF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays set a $3.20 target price on M&G and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC cut M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&G has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of MGPUF opened at $2.90 on Thursday. M&G has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.13.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.