MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $1,373,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,286 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $2,399,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

NYSE:MGP opened at $40.62 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

