Michael T. Constantino Buys 18,000 Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Director Michael T. Constantino acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $20,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NMTR opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $323.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NMTR. Citigroup began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

