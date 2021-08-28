Michael Xie Sells 40,000 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $316.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 101.96, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $317.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 253.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,474.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after acquiring an additional 589,618 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 17,419.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after acquiring an additional 397,693 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,052.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 383,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,747,000 after acquiring an additional 350,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.19.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

