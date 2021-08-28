Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $436.71

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 436.71 ($5.71) and traded as low as GBX 435.30 ($5.69). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 438 ($5.72), with a volume of 645,828 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 435.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is -0.03%.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.