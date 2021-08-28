Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Short Interest Update

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of MFCO opened at $0.61 on Friday. Microwave Filter has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74.

About Microwave Filter

Microwave Filter Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and development of electronic filters both for radio and microwave frequencies. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for markets, such as cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation and defense.

