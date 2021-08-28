Millennium Management LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 606,601 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 52,149 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 88,788 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 486,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 139,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,231 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delek US alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.