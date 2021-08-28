Millennium Management LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,240 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUBY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.55. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

